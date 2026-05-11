Remains of missing US soldier recovered after cliff fall in Morocco

The search for two American soldiers who disappeared during a military mission in Morocco has reached a somber milestone.
On Sunday, the U.S. Army confirmed that a Moroccan search team recovered the remains of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, in the Atlantic Ocean.
The tragedy occurred on May 2 during a recreational hike near the Cap Draa Training Area. Officials state that Key and another soldier fell from a cliff into the sea.
In a statement, U.S. Army Europe and Africa noted, “A Moroccan military search team found the Soldier in the water along the shoreline at approximately 8:55 a.m. local time May 9.
Key, an Air Defense Artillery officer from Virginia was participating in African Lion, a massive multinational exercise.
Brig. Gen. Curtis King shared the military’s grief, stating, “Our hearts are with his Family, friends, teammates and all who knew and served alongside him.”
While the exercise has concluded, search efforts continue for the second missing soldier. Lt. Col. Chris Couch remembered Key as a leader who “embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader.”
Plans are now underway to return his remains to the United States.