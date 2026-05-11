Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute

Travis Barker marked Mother’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian, expressing his love and appreciation in a sweet message shared with fans.
The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram account on Sunday, May 10, alongside the caption, “Mama, we love you more than words could ever say. Happy Mother's Day@kourtneykardash.”
The post included family photos from their blended household, showing The Kardashians star children with ex Scott Disick—Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11—alongside her and Travis Barker’s 2-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen.
One adorable photo showed Rocky dressed as Woody from Toy Story playing with his mother as she lay on the floor, while another captured Kourtney cuddling Reign and Penelope.
Further photos showed Kourtney with sister Kylie Jenner, alongside a group shot of the blended family including Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Barker, both children of Travis Barker.
Kourtney flocked to the comment section to share a reply on an adorable post, noting, “Thank you Daddy, I love each of you more.”
The fans also flooded the comment section with love and praises for the couple.
One noted, “One of my favourite things about @kourtneykardash is how much she LOVES being a mom. That’s always been her number one priority. So much love and respect for her.”
Another remarked, “Happy Happy mother's day boom bap boom boom bapp must be a cool house hold.”
The third added, “awww lovely family.”
Notably, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently married and living as a blended family of nine.