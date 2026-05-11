News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama

The 'This Means War' actress brutally trolled as her shocking Epstein controversy reemerges after Shane Gillis' remarks

Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama
Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama

Chelsea Handler has been hit with brutal online scrutiny after major appearance at The Roast of Kevin Hart.

On Sunday, May 10, the This Means War actress made a striking appearance on the Netflix's special roast show, which marked the grand finale of the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke festival, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.

Before she made her way onto the stage, host Gillis roasted Handler by calling her a "Zionist."

“Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing. Speaking of dead kids…" he stated.

In response to Shane Gillis's roast, the American comedian fired back, "Shane, just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things. Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favourite slur works in both places."

The heated exchange instantly went viral online, bringing renewed attention to Handler's Epstein-related controversy.

Commenting on Instagram, one of the users slammed Handler, writing, "Notice she didnt hit back on the Epstein part."

"Shane ripped her 10 times worse," lauded a second.

A third noted, "So which one means you have dinner with Jeffrey Epstein?"

Chelsea Handler was linked to the late paedophile in the past years when it was revealed that she attended one of his dinner parties.

While she accepted going to the dinner, Handler denied visiting Epstein's island.

Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute
Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5
‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil
Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil
Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance
Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement
Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event

Popular News

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
3 hours ago
JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels

JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels
2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
3 hours ago