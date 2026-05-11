Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama

Chelsea Handler has been hit with brutal online scrutiny after major appearance at The Roast of Kevin Hart.
On Sunday, May 10, the This Means War actress made a striking appearance on the Netflix's special roast show, which marked the grand finale of the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke festival, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.
Before she made her way onto the stage, host Gillis roasted Handler by calling her a "Zionist."
“Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing. Speaking of dead kids…" he stated.
In response to Shane Gillis's roast, the American comedian fired back, "Shane, just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things. Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favourite slur works in both places."
The heated exchange instantly went viral online, bringing renewed attention to Handler's Epstein-related controversy.
Commenting on Instagram, one of the users slammed Handler, writing, "Notice she didnt hit back on the Epstein part."
"Shane ripped her 10 times worse," lauded a second.
A third noted, "So which one means you have dinner with Jeffrey Epstein?"
Chelsea Handler was linked to the late paedophile in the past years when it was revealed that she attended one of his dinner parties.
While she accepted going to the dinner, Handler denied visiting Epstein's island.