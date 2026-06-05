Anthony Head death: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star dies at 72

Anthony Head, best known for his roles in TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, Merlin and Little Britain, has left the world mourning at the age of 72.
He rose to global recognition as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the late 1990s.
Head went on to appear in Little Britain, play King Uther Pendragon in Merlin, and take on the role of Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso.
"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," his daughters Emily and Daisy said.
The statement said "it is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father".
They added, "It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."
The family shared they knew "how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in", adding that he "loved his job very much" and "always considered himself incredibly lucky".
They paid tribute, saying his legacy would endure and that they were fortunate to have watched him pursue his passion throughout his career.
His other credits included The Iron Lady, Doctor Who, Persuasion, The Inbetweeners and Manchild.
Head's last acting credits included Bridgerton in 2022, in which he starred in one episode in series two.