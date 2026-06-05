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Kevin Hart names celebrity he thinks is beyond roasting

Kevin Hart recently survived a three-hour roast of his own as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival

Kevin Hart names celebrity he thinks is beyond roasting
Kevin Hart names celebrity he thinks is beyond roasting

Kevin Hart has revealed the one A-list star he believes should never be the target of a roast, insisting there are some celebrities who are simply off-limits when it comes to comedy.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hart said LeBron James could be a future candidate for Netflix's roast specials, but immediately rejected the idea of roasting Oprah Winfrey, insisting, "You cannot do this."

“What about Oprah? Would that be unacceptable?” Kimmel asked.

“That’d be like spray painting the Sistine Chapel,” Hart replied, before adding, “If I found out that Oprah said she wanted to do it, I’m driving 100 miles per hour to Oprah’s house. You cannot do this. No shot.”

Hart’s remarks came less than a month after he survived a three-hour roast of his own as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

The Ride Along star was the target of jokes from comedians and celebrity friends, including Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Brady also made surprise appearances during the show.

By contrast, the photo of Hart's late father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, was far less flattering. “It was the worst picture of my father I’ve ever seen,” Hart joked.


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