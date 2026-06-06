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Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice' rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash

King Charles has reportedly been footing the Palace properties rent for his neices, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice' rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash

A new report into the royal family's property arrangements has shed lights on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his two daughters, sparking intense backlash.

The UK's National Audit Office report showed that Princess Eugenie's and Princess Beatrice's palace properties rent was paid by King Charles and their father was subletting Royal Lodge.

The National Audit Office report has highlighted royal property deals, historic lease arrangements, and what netizens are calling an uneven system that benefits royals.

According to the watchdog report, both princesses live in prestigious royal properties, with Eugenie based at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace and Beatrice residing in an apartment at St James' Palace.

When working royals live in royal residences they do not pay rents; however, as non-working royals, Prince Williams' cousins are charged.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice rent arrangements from King Charles sparks backlash

As per office findings, their rent is reportedly paid through arrangements linked to King Charles via the Duchy of Lancaster, despite neither receiving Sovereign Grant funding.

That detail has intensified scrutiny of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's rent arrangements, with critics questioning why non-working royals continue to benefit from subsidised palace living.

The report suggests that housing costs for Beatrice and Eugenie are covered through the Privy Purse, Charles' personal money, most of which comes from the Duchy of Lancaster.

The rent arrangement was set up in the reign of Queen Elizabeth. Netizens are baffled that the arrangements have continued till today, when the princesses are in their 30s, married to well-established men, and have their own homes and families.

Officials have not confirmed how much is paid annually or how those payments are compare to full market rates.

The National Audit Office examined two types of property arrangements: official royal residences and Crown Estate properties.

Working royals do not pay rent on official residences, but they do on Crown Estate properties. 

Due to this, William and Kate are paying around £300,000 per year in rent on their new home, Forest Lodge. The report showed that the Crown Estate spent £400,000 on external repairs before they moved in.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement today that they were grateful for the report, which they said was “in line with the Royal Household's commitment to transparency.”

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