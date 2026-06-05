News
Make us preferred on Google
News

'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps

Jordan said Swift’s song, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,' was completed after Taylor 'actually saw an early version of the film'

Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps
'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps

Taylor Swift’s recently released song I Knew It, I Knew You made waves across social media.

Following its release, ‘Toy Story 5’ VFX Supervisor Thomas Jordan revealed that the Bad Romance crooner contributed an original song to the film and that the production went to extraordinary lengths.

During a conversation in panel at SXSW London, Jordan said Swift’s song, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” was completed after Taylor “actually saw an early version of the film, she requested to see it before it was finished and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, ‘Uh, yes! Yes we do.’ That was in February, so we’ve had to keep it a secret ever since then.”


To keep the secret undisclosed, only a certain number of people involved with the movie knew about the song’s existence.

Jordan stated the studio even created a “decoy” version of the film without the track for press screenings and internal viewings by Disney and Pixar employees who were not aware of the collaboration.

Moreover, Jordan revealed that most members of the “Toy Story 5” crew only learned about Swift’s involvement last week.

The forthcoming film reunites extremely talented cast members, including Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie as they face new challenges in a world increasingly dominated by technology.

During the panel, Jordan underscored that there is no use of artificial intelligence in the movie, as it wasn’t used in the production despite Pixar’s interest in exploring emerging technologies.

Anthony Head death: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star dies at 72
Anthony Head death: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star dies at 72
Taylor Swift gears for Oscar win after 'Toy Story 5' track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' release?
Taylor Swift gears for Oscar win after 'Toy Story 5' track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' release?
Lizzo reflects on struggles and self-reclamation on new album 'Bitch'
Lizzo reflects on struggles and self-reclamation on new album 'Bitch'
Kevin Hart names celebrity he thinks is beyond roasting
Kevin Hart names celebrity he thinks is beyond roasting
Mobo Awards founder Kanya King dies at 57, family reveals cause of death
Mobo Awards founder Kanya King dies at 57, family reveals cause of death
‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ finally gets official release date
‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ finally gets official release date
Chris Hemsworth recounts chaotic passport mix-up that caused travel panic
Chris Hemsworth recounts chaotic passport mix-up that caused travel panic
Madonna turns Times Square concert into a viral moment with bold move
Madonna turns Times Square concert into a viral moment with bold move
Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder
Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder
Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’
Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’
Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski
Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski
Taylor Swift calls her new 'Toy Story 5' song ‘a musical departure and coming home at same time’
Taylor Swift calls her new 'Toy Story 5' song ‘a musical departure and coming home at same time’

Popular News

'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps

'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps
17 minutes ago
David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more

David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more
an hour ago
Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco

Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco
2 hours ago