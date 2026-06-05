'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps

Taylor Swift’s recently released song I Knew It, I Knew You made waves across social media.
Following its release, ‘Toy Story 5’ VFX Supervisor Thomas Jordan revealed that the Bad Romance crooner contributed an original song to the film and that the production went to extraordinary lengths.
During a conversation in panel at SXSW London, Jordan said Swift’s song, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” was completed after Taylor “actually saw an early version of the film, she requested to see it before it was finished and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, ‘Uh, yes! Yes we do.’ That was in February, so we’ve had to keep it a secret ever since then.”
To keep the secret undisclosed, only a certain number of people involved with the movie knew about the song’s existence.
Jordan stated the studio even created a “decoy” version of the film without the track for press screenings and internal viewings by Disney and Pixar employees who were not aware of the collaboration.
Moreover, Jordan revealed that most members of the “Toy Story 5” crew only learned about Swift’s involvement last week.
The forthcoming film reunites extremely talented cast members, including Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie as they face new challenges in a world increasingly dominated by technology.
During the panel, Jordan underscored that there is no use of artificial intelligence in the movie, as it wasn’t used in the production despite Pixar’s interest in exploring emerging technologies.