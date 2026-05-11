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Tampa police arrest 22 after chaos erupts in Curtis Hixon Park ‘teen takeover’

Twenty-two arrests and two-gun seizures followed a violent ‘teen takeover’ at Curtis Hixon Park

Tampa police arrest 22 after chaos erupts in Curtis Hixon Park ‘teen takeover’
Tampa police arrest 22 after chaos erupts in Curtis Hixon Park ‘teen takeover’

The Tampa Police Department arrested 22 individuals Friday night after a massive “teen takeover” at Curtis Hixon Park spiraled into violence.

Officers reported that a large group ranging in age from 12 to 21 flooded the downtown area leading to street fights and traffic disruptions.

To restore order, the department deployed patrol officers, bike units and air support.

During the crackdown, police seized two firearms and a vehicle. Charges against the group include possession of narcotics, resisting an officer and affray. Only four of those arrested were adults.


Chief Lee Bercaw issued a stern warning following the incident, stating, “This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

He noted that “what began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk.”

The Chief also urged families to be more involved adding, “Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with. Unfortunately, the poor decisions made by these 22 individuals last night could have lasting consequences that follow them well into adulthood.”

Officials are now promoting summer safety programs to provide supervised outlets for local youth.

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