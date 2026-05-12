Why your next phone and laptop will cost more: The 2026 AI “memory crisis” explained

The global tech market is facing a “memory crisis” as the explosive growth of artificial intelligence drives up the cost of smartphones, computers and gaming consoles.
Tech giants are funneling massive investment into AI data centers creating a “insatiable demand” for specialized chips that is leaving the consumer market starved for parts.
Recent data shows memory prices skyrocketed by 80% to 90% in the first quarter of 2026. This shortage is intentional, as manufacturers prioritize lucrative AI hardware over standard electronics.
William Keating, head of Ingenuity consulting warns that because AI data centers “hoover up” components, “consumers will pay more” for nearly every electronic device.
The impact is already hitting the shelves. Laptop and smartphones are seeing price hikes of up to 20%, while gaming giants like Sony and Nintendo struggle with tighter margins.
Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi, stated that “everyone will likely observe that retail prices for products will see a significant increase” this year.
Experts believe this trend will persist until at least 2027, as chipmakers keep “capacity tight” to maintain high prices.
For the average buyer, the era of affordable upgrades may be on a temporary hiatus.