Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly branded her romance with Brett Goldstein a rebound.
The insider, in this regard, dished out to Radar Online, "Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound."
For the singer-actress, who has been divorced four times, her latest beau just doesn't tick all the boxes for her and isn't a leading man material, failing her wallet biopsy test.
Talking about it, the confidant shared that the Marry Me singer thought the 45-year-old comedian was a genuinely nice guy, and no doubt he would've liked it to go farther, but it wasn't ever going to turn into anything serious for her.
"She has brand J.Lo to think about, so she needs someone whose bank account and star quality are on the same level," said the source, adding, "Brett's not quite there yet."
"J.Lo knows what it takes for a man to hold her interest long term," the insider maintained, adding, "and she doesn't want to settle."
For the unversed, the 56-year-old singer and Ted Lasso actor-comedian began their unconfirmed romantic connection in 2025, during the filming of their upcoming movie Office Romance.
Their connection even continued to be flaunted during her Las Vegas residency in January, as well as at the Golden Globes a few weeks later.
On professional front, Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Office Romance, a Netflix movie, set to be released on June 5, 2026.