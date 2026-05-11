News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?

J.Lo’s relationship with Brett Goldstein began in the spring of 2025

Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly branded her romance with Brett Goldstein a rebound.

The insider, in this regard, dished out to Radar Online, "Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound."

For the singer-actress, who has been divorced four times, her latest beau just doesn't tick all the boxes for her and isn't a leading man material, failing her wallet biopsy test.

Talking about it, the confidant shared that the Marry Me singer thought the 45-year-old comedian was a genuinely nice guy, and no doubt he would've liked it to go farther, but it wasn't ever going to turn into anything serious for her.

"She has brand J.Lo to think about, so she needs someone whose bank account and star quality are on the same level," said the source, adding, "Brett's not quite there yet."

"J.Lo knows what it takes for a man to hold her interest long term," the insider maintained, adding, "and she doesn't want to settle."

For the unversed, the 56-year-old singer and Ted Lasso actor-comedian began their unconfirmed romantic connection in 2025, during the filming of their upcoming movie Office Romance.

Their connection even continued to be flaunted during her Las Vegas residency in January, as well as at the Golden Globes a few weeks later.

On professional front, Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Office Romance, a Netflix movie, set to be released on June 5, 2026.



Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
Robert Irwin details terrifying near-death moment months after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin details terrifying near-death moment months after ‘DWTS’ win
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama
Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute
Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5
‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart

Popular News

'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed

'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed
15 minutes ago
Why your next phone and laptop will cost more: The 2026 AI 'memory crisis' explained

Why your next phone and laptop will cost more: The 2026 AI 'memory crisis' explained
25 minutes ago
Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire

Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire
an hour ago