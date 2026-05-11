Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing

Kendall Jenner’s true intentions regarding her relationship with Jacob Elordi has finally been revealed, just a day after their rumoured outing.
According to Radar Online insiders, the 30-year-old reality star has put her relationship with the Wuthering Heights actor in a "non-serious" zone.
"Hooking up with Jacob is fun for Kendall," shared an insider, adding that the world-renowned supermodel is a realist, so she doesn't take him seriously at all.
Jenner knows that the 28-year-old isn't ready for a serious relationship right now, the tipster tattled, adding that she's not going to put herself in a situation where she risks getting hurt.
In the end, the confidant maintained that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a great time whenever they're together.
The insider news about the couple comes a day after their outing in Montecito.
Elordi was seen leaving Caruso's in Montecito, getting in a car wearing crutches, with a woman with long hair inside the car with him, whose description matched with that of Jenner.
For the unversed, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have reportedly been dating since February 2026.
They made first public appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026.
The duo was later spotted at Coachella Weekend 1 in April.