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Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg

The ‘Night Changes’ hitmaker announces the 2027 leg for his upcoming Dinner Party: Live On Tour

Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg

Niall Horan has elevates fans’ excitement to a whole new level.

The former One Director star took to his official Instagram account on Monday, May 11, to announce a thrilling update with fans about his upcoming fourth concert tour, Dinner Party, in support of his fourth studio album of the same title.

“Dinner Party Live On Tour is coming to the US and Canada ! i am so excited to perform this new music for all of you next year,” shared the Night Changes hitmaker.

Sharing about the tickets sale, he noted, “tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local and fans who sign up at niallhoran.com will have access to Wednesday’s presale.

Horan also announced the special guest for the Ireland, UK and Europe leg, writing, “i’m also happy to announce that @flowerovlove will be joining as the special guest for the Ireland, UK and Europe dates. don’t miss your chance to get tickets for these shows !”

The 32-year-old Irish singer is set to kick off the 2027 leg of his upcoming tour on March 17 in St Paul, Minnesota, and will wrap it up on May 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

His update sparked a buzz of excitement among fans who expressed their thrill in the comments.

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