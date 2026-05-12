Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68

Scott Probst has breathed his last.
On Monday, May 11, Brent Probst took to Instagram to share an emotional post, sharing that his and Jeff Probst’s brother has died at the age of 68.
Alongside a photo of Scott, Brent wrote, “Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us. He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much. I’m so sad he is gone.”
Notably, no cause of death has been revealed yet.
After Brent Probst’s devastating announcement, several former contestants from Survivor sent their condolences to the family.
"I am so terribly sorry Brent. Sending love to you and your whole family," wrote Adam Klein, winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.
Survivor Season 47 participant Teeny Chirichillo commented, "Think of you and your family. I’m so sorry.’
Kendra McQuarrie, contestant of the show’s Season 45, stated, “"So so sorry for your loss [blue heart emoji] sending lots of love to the family."
Who was Scott Probst?
Scott Probst was the brother of the Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst.
He also previously worked with Jeff on the hit TV show between 2006 and 2012, offering his skills behind the scenes as art assistant, camera assistant, props assistant, and video engineer.
Scott also worked in video games, serving as production coordinator on 2003’s Medal of Honor: Rising Sun and as producer on 2005’s Medal of Honor: European Assault and 2010’s Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight.