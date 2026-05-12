News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68

Scott Probst also worked on hit TV show ‘Survivor’ with his brother Jeff Probst

Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68
Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68

Scott Probst has breathed his last.

On Monday, May 11, Brent Probst took to Instagram to share an emotional post, sharing that his and Jeff Probst’s brother has died at the age of 68.

Alongside a photo of Scott, Brent wrote, “Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us. He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much. I’m so sad he is gone.”

Notably, no cause of death has been revealed yet.

After Brent Probst’s devastating announcement, several former contestants from Survivor sent their condolences to the family.

"I am so terribly sorry Brent. Sending love to you and your whole family," wrote Adam Klein, winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

Survivor Season 47 participant Teeny Chirichillo commented, "Think of you and your family. I’m so sorry.’

Kendra McQuarrie, contestant of the show’s Season 45, stated, “"So so sorry for your loss [blue heart emoji] sending lots of love to the family."

Who was Scott Probst?

Scott Probst was the brother of the Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst.

He also previously worked with Jeff on the hit TV show between 2006 and 2012, offering his skills behind the scenes as art assistant, camera assistant, props assistant, and video engineer.

Scott also worked in video games, serving as production coordinator on 2003’s Medal of Honor: Rising Sun and as producer on 2005’s Medal of Honor: European Assault and 2010’s Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight.

Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Jennifer Lopez already moving on from Brett Goldstein fling?
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series
Robert Irwin details terrifying near-death moment months after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin details terrifying near-death moment months after ‘DWTS’ win
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Niall Horan amps up buzz by announcing Dinner Party Tour’s North America leg
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Kendall Jenner’s true intentions for Jacob Elordi revealed after their rumoured outing
Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama
Chelsea Handler blasted as Epstein links resurface after Roast of Kevin Hart drama
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute
Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts as Travis Barker shares family-filled Mother’s Day tribute
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5
‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot

Popular News

Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowl for two teams, dies at 83

Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowl for two teams, dies at 83
18 minutes ago
Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68

Scott Probst, brother of ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst, passes away at 68
2 hours ago
Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang resigns, pleads guilty as secret Chinese agent

Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang resigns, pleads guilty as secret Chinese agent
58 minutes ago