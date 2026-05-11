Gracie Abrams announces 3rd album ‘Daughter From Hell’, first single out this week

Gracie Abrams is all set to top the charts!
The That’s So True hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday, May 11, to announce a thrilling update, sharing that she is soon going to release her third studio album, sparking a massive frenzy among fans.
In the post, Abrams revealed that her new album, titled Daughter From Hell, will be released on July 17, while the first single, Hit the Wall, will be out on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
“‘Daughter from Hell’ My third album is out July 17,” the 26-year-old announced, adding, “Hit the Wall this Thursday night.”
She continued her caption expressing her feelings, “Whoa whoa whoa. Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be yours. Available to pre-order now.”
Accompanying the exciting announcement, the Close to You singer shared what seemed to be the cover of her upcoming song, showing an intense and serious expression on her face as she glared away from the camera.
Fans’ reactions:
Gracie Abrams’ exciting announcement immediately caught fans’ attention, who flooded the comments expressing their thrill.
“Freaking the f out,” wrote one, while a second expressed, “WOW OH WOW I LOVE THIS ARTWORK I CANT WAIT I CANT WAIT I CANT WAIT.”
A third stated, “gracie u have no idea how excited i am.”
“PREORDERED,” excitedly shared a fourth.
Gracie Abrams’ upcoming album Daughter From Hell will come two years after her hit second studio album, The Secret of Us, which was released on June 21, 2024.