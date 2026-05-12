Charles, Camilla bring royal charm to King’s Trust’s milestone 50th anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating a momentous milestone.
On Monday, May 11, the British monarch and Queen Consort marked the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust in a star-studded ceremony hosted at the Royal Albert Hall.
For the milestone celebrations, Their Majesties wore rich colored ensembles, bringing regal charm to the big event.
While King Charles rocked a stylish blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt, Queen Camilla dressed up in a striking deep purple dress, elevated by a plum purple cape and sheer black leggings.
At the event, the 77-year-old King reflected on his feelings while marking the big milestone, stating, "It's a wonderfully proud but extraordinary moment to think that it's 50 years since I started this trust. Quite difficult to get it off the ground in the first place, but we did."
Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace dropped a special video montage, featuring delightful glimpses from the milestone 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust.
The clip showed the Royal Couple greeting the guests, marking the major milestone, and sharing laughs.
“Celebrating the 50th anniversary of @KingsTrust! The King and Queen joined King’s Trust ambassadors, alumni, staff, and volunteers at the Royal Albert Hall for a special evening recognising the work of the charity,” stated the caption.
It added, “Congratulations to all the young people the Trust has supported over the last 50 years on your remarkable achievements.”
The King’s Trust’s 50th anniversary marked a star-studded night with George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Lily Collins, Charlotte Tilbury, Rita Ora, and Sir Rod Stewart among others in attendance.