NBC takes down two more shows after axing major hit series

NBC has canceled two additional shows after previously shutting down several hit series.
The channel’s Stumble and Brilliant Minds have been officially axed, as reported by Deadline, due to consistently low viewership ratings and a failure to build a viable audience.
Chief Research Ofcr/Pres:Program Planning at NBC Universal Media LLC Jeff Bader, while further shedding light on the reason, told the same publication, "Honestly, we have a very, very tight schedule."
He added, "Because we have a lot of sports, for our entertainment time periods, we had to actually give up on some shows that we really love to make room to launch our future potential hits."
Brilliant Minds, a NBC's medical drama posted the steepest year-over-year rating declines on the network's linear schedule.
The channel pulled it from the schedule in February, with its final six episodes set to release on May 27, 2026.
Lisa Katz, NBC's President of Scripted Content, said, "Creatively, we love the show, and are really proud of the show, and think that the fans deserve to see how the story ends. It has a great, very satisfying ending."
However, these are not the first shows being cancelled by NBC as the channel has so far cancelled Access Hollywood, Law & Order, Karamo, and Access Daily.