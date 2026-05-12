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Russian ship carrying submarine nuclear reactors to North Korea sinks after mysterious explosions

Russian ship sinks with secret North Korea nuclear cargo

  • By Web Desk
Russian ship carrying submarine nuclear reactors to North Korea sinks after mysterious explosions
Russian ship carrying submarine nuclear reactors to North Korea sinks after mysterious explosions

The Russian-flagged cargo ship Ursa Major has reportedly sunk in the Mediterranean Sea under suspicious circumstances while allegedly carrying clandestine nuclear technology destined for North Korea.

The vessel went down approximately 60 miles off the coast of Spain following a series of mysterious explosions.

While the ship’s manifest officially listed its cargo as “port cranes and empty containers” bound for Vladivostok, Spanish investigators believe it was actually transporting two VM-4SG nuclear reactor housings for submarines.

The incident has sparked international intrigue with some reports suggesting a torpedo may have been used to prevent the technology from reaching the Kim Jong-un regime.

Russian ship sinks with secret North Korea nuclear cargo
Russian ship sinks with secret North Korea nuclear cargo

During the investigation, the Spanish government confirmed that the Russian captain initially attempted to hide the truth claiming the large items were merely “manhole covers.”

However, under further questioning, he admitted the ship held “components for two nuclear reactors similar to those used in submarines.”

He added that he was unsure if the reactors were “currently loaded with nuclear fuel.”

Russia’s state-owned ship owner, Oboronlogistics, has dismissed the findings labeling the sinking a “terrorist attack” and insisting the ship was only carrying civilian equipment.

Despite these claims, the presence of Russian military escorts and subsequent “clean-up” operations at the wreck site continue to fuel suspicions of a high-stakes covert mission.

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