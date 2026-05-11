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Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire

Despite the U.S. brokered truce, fighting persists as the ceasefire expires

Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire
Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire

Despite a three-day ceasefire brokered by the United States, fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine.

The truce intended to run from May 9 to May 11, 2026, aimed to pause hostilities for a major prisoner exchange and the Russian Victory Day holiday.

However, both nations reported heavy clashes along the front lines as the deadline approached.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who mediated the deal, initially expressed high hopes stating, “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly and hard fought War.”

Despite the U.S. brokered truce, fighting persists as the ceasefire expires
Despite the U.S. brokered truce, fighting persists as the ceasefire expires

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his participation noting that the release of 1,000 soldiers was a priority: “Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home.”

The peace remains fragile. Ukraine reported nearly 180 battlefield clashes in a single day, while Moscow claimed recorded thousands of violations by Kyiv.

Russian official Yuri Ushako confirmed Russia’s initial acceptance saying, “I confirm the acceptability for the Russian side of the initiative, concerning a ceasefire.”

Despite these words, drones and artillery strikes persist.

As the temporary agreement expires, the world watches to see if this “beginning of the end” will hold or vanish.”

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