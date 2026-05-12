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Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet

Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's message just hours after Meghan Markle released new family photos

Buckingham Palace drops Queens special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet
Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet

Royal Family is in celebratory mode Queen Camilla marks yet another special day just a day after King's Trust 50th anniversary.

This past week has been nothing but delightful for the senior Royals as they hosted Buckingham Palace Garden Parties, followed by King's special visit to the Guy's Hospital chemotherapy center and King's Trust huge milestone.

Just a day after hosting a star-studded night to mark Charles' foundation's 50th anniversary, Royal Family's official account shared a special message from Her Majesty as she marked International Nurses Day.

"Dear Roald Dahl Nurses, As the proud Patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, I wanted to write to you as we celebrate International Nurses' Day, to thank you for everything that you do," read Camilla's message.

King Charles wife went on to share, "For 35 years, you have supported and cared for seriously ill children across our country, making all the difference in the world to them and to their families."

"I have had the pleasure of meeting many of you and never fail to be struck by your compassion, professionalism, cheerfulness and remarkable ability to "make things happen"...You are all, quite simply, marvellous! Camille R," she added.

Just hours before this heartfelt homage from the 78-year-old came, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan shared new photos of her with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, The Duke of Sussex and her mom, Doria Ragland.

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