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Cambridge Shooting: Tyler Brown arrested after Memorial Drive rampage

Tyler Brown was shot in the extremities and taken into custody

Cambridge Shooting: Tyler Brown arrested after Memorial Drive rampage
Cambridge Shooting: Tyler Brown arrested after Memorial Drive rampage

A chaotic scene unfolded Monday afternoon in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as a gunman fired approximately 60 rounds at passing traffic.

The suspect identified as 46-year-old Tyler Brown allegedly walked down the middle of Memorial Drive with an assault-style rifle around 1:20 p.m., striking at least a dozen vehicles and leaving two people in critical condition.

The violence was halted when a Massachusetts State Police trooper an a civilian – a former Marine – confronted the shooter.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan noted, “Both that trooper and that civilian, rather than going in one direction, went towards the suspect with their weapons to try to end that situation.”


Brown was shot in the extremities and taken into custody.

Witnesses described a terrifying atmosphere in the busy area. One bystander, Thomas Wing remarked, “That was not something I was supposed to see” while another witness, Joseph Minino-Rodriguez observed the suspect’s frustration stating:

“While he’s standing next to a car, he’s hitting the window a couple of times, he starts shooting those cars.”

Reflecting on the impact of the daylight attack, DA Ryan added, “I cannot begin to address the trauma that was experienced by everyone who was out there.”

Brown now faces multiple charges including armed assault with intent to murder.

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