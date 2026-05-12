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Elder W. Mark Bassett, LDS Missionary Department Director, dead at 59: Cause of death revealed

Elder Mark Bassett is survived by his wife, Angela and their five children

Elder W. Mark Bassett, LDS Missionary Department Director, dead at 59: Cause of death revealed
Elder W. Mark Bassett, LDS Missionary Department Director, dead at 59: Cause of death revealed

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the sudden passing of Elder W. Mark Bassett on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Elder Bassett, who served as a General Authority Seventy and the Executive Director of the Church’s Missionary Department, was 59 years old.

The Church confirmed that the cause of death was a traumatic brain injury. The injury occurred while Elder Bassett was vacationing with his family in St. George, Utah.

While the specific details of the accident were not released, the Church expressed deep sorrow stating, “We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Elder W. Mark Bassett.

Elder Mark Bassett dies due to traumatic brain injury
Elder Mark Bassett dies due to traumatic brain injury

Since his call in 2016, Elder Bassett was known for his leadership during a period of historic growth in missionary work. Church leaders noted that:

“Elder Bassett will be deeply missed and always remembered for his great faith and dedicated service to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

During a recent speech, he encouraged others to share their faith saying, “Do everything you can to help them enter this beautiful gate which leads to eternal life.”

He is survived by his wife, Angela and their five children. The Church concluded, “Our love and prayers are with his dear wife Angela, his children and his grandchildren.”

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