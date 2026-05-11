Trump rejects Iran peace plan, claims Iranian navy and air force destroyed

On Monday, May 11, 2026, President Donald Trump officially dismissed a new peace proposal from Iran calling it “stupid” and “garbage.”
Speaking at a maternal healthcare event at the White House, the President made it clear that he has no intention of accepting the terms offered by Tehran to end the current regional conflict.
Trump claimed that Iran’s military strength has been almost entirely destroyed during recent clashes.
He noted that while the Iranian Navy once had “159 ships” they now have “zero, other than the little speedboats they go around that got taken out eight a day by us.”
He further asserted that the country now has “no air force” left to defend itself.
The President used the moment to criticize his predecessors stating, “It’s a stupid proposal and nobody would take it – although Obama would have taken it, Biden would have taken it. What they took was far worse.”
Despite his harsh words, Trump hinted that a different deal still happen, though he remains firm on maintaining the U.S. naval blockade until Iran agrees to much stricter nuclear and military concessions.