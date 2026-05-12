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Scott-Vincent Borba opens up about leaving millions behind for religious life

e.l.f. cosmetics co-founder Scott-Vincent reveals why he chose priesthood over wealth

Scott-Vincent Borba opens up about leaving millions behind for religious life
Scott-Vincent Borba opens up about leaving millions behind for religious life

Scott Vincent Borba, co-founder of Oakland-based e.l.f. Cosmetics known for a life of wealth and celebrity is all set to become a Catholic priest.

According to E! News, seven years after the co-founder of e.l.f. Cosmetics gave up his multi-million-dollar fortune in favor of becoming a Catholic priest, Borba is only weeks away from being ordained by the Diocese of Fresno on May 23.

“I have never been happier in my life," the 52-year-old told ABC 7 in an interview shared May 12. "Once I started to reorient myself, recalibrate myself with God's help to the focus to Him, the joy started coming."

Because at some point during his 40s, after decades of “luxury living,” he felt like he’d lost that joy.

Borba, who founded e.l.f. Cosmetics in 2004 with Joseph Shamah, recalled, "We ran around with the likes of, Paris Hilton, and partying with Kardashians and just doing up the Hollywood life. I was not in any which way humble. I was very prideful."

"I asked our Lord to help me be the man that he created me to be. And upon that instance, I had this massive flood of love and mercy that came into my life. It was a very mystical experience… (Now) I have a few bits of clothes and a few pairs of shoes. And my life has been culled down to the bare minimum," he added.

Born in San Jose, Borba attended Santa Clara University. He is scheduled to be ordained May 23 in Visalia by the Diocese of Fresno, a path considered uncommon in the Catholic Church.

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