Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest social media move has "outraged" their estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.
The Prince and Princess of Wales recently marked their 15th wedding anniversary with a family portrait, featuring Cathering, William and their three kids, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte laying down on an open field.
The photo - which also hinted at the future King and Queen's more modern approach was widely appreciated by Royal fans.
However, the same photo successfully managed to boil Meghan's blood sitting thousands of miles away from London at her mansion in Montecito, Calif.
The former Suits actress - who has always been a subject of strict media scrutiny since marrying into the Royal Family in 2018, which only intensified after she left the UK with Prince Harry in 2020.
Meghan blasted at the Royals' "petty double standards" as they are praised for sharing the intimate family moments online - for which the Duchess takes heat all the time.
As per the insider, "this latest photo has got all the resentment over the double standards bubbling back up."
The source continued, "Meghan says if she were to do the same thing, she’d be slammed by the public."
"It’s beyond unfair and demoralising, and she’s already dreading facing more of the same scrutiny when she goes to London this summer," they added.
In her eyes, public's reception of the family photo - which garnered thousands of hearts and comments shortly after being released, only confirms that "there’s one set of rules for William and Kate and another for Meghan and Harry."
The Duchess of Sussex believes, "Kate and William are very clearly using their children for family branding" and when she does the same, "she’s been criticised and picked apart for even including the smallest glimpse of Archie and Lilibet on her social media."