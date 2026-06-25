Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Meghan Markle’s personal motive behind UK return exposed in surprising claims

Meghan Markle is set to return to the UK after nearly four years with Prince Harry and kids, Archie and Lilibet

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s personal motive behind UK return exposed in surprising claims
Meghan Markle’s personal motive behind UK return exposed in surprising claims

Meghan Markle – The Duchess of Sussex is returning to the UK after four years, but Prince Harry’s event is not the only reason behind her arrival.

After months of speculation around her visit to London with The Duke of Sussex, it has been confirmed last week that the duchess and her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be joining Harry for their highly anticipated trip next month.

Although, the couple is coming back to Britain for The Invictus Games 2027 one-year countdown event on July 10, 2027, a Royal commentator is convinced that Meghan’s personal gain is also involved in this.

Royal author, Ingrid Seward noted, "They need to come, or more accurately, Meghan needs to come."

Ingrid went on to explain, "She really needs a bit of royal stardust sprinkled on her and her business if she wants it to succeed. She's probably hoping a visit to the UK would give her that, so she has to make it work somehow.”

"It could be a very good move for her business but it leaves her with a bit of a crisis because coming to a country where she is so disliked won't be easy,” added the author.

How the UK visit with Prince Harry can help Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand

Meghan – who announced her lifestyle brand As Ever in March of 2025 has reportedly been facing a decline in the popularity of her brand among Americans in the first three months of 2026 and simultaneously, "visits to her As Ever online shop also dipped".

Now, Ingrid argues that Meghan’s visit to the UK during these difficult times is an attempt to establish a brand that provides her financial security and autonomy from Harry's UK royal family.

"The business and her relationships with the royal family are sort of symbiotic," she noted.

"Her branding is built on a Hollywood idea of royalty, it's regal by Hollywood standards. It's also a sort of influencer brand, so she needs to be an influencer with royal connections,” Ingrid added.

“She can't be that unless she has some sort of relationship, ideally a good one, with the royal family,” added the Royal author.

Meghan Markle wants to restore her repute in the UK

The former Suits actress tarnished her image by making bombshell claims against senior Royals after leaving the UK in 2020 and moving to the US.

Since her first bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, she has been facing a difficulty in reversing the predominantly unfavourable public opinion of her.

"I don't know how she'll turn it around, because a lot of people feel that way," Ingrid revealed.

She went on to explain,  "Coming here and facing that will be a challenge, but the last thing she wants is more rumours that she and Harry are getting divorced, if he were to come alone."

"She knows she's under fire and the 'under fire' image isn't good for her brand. She's fighting in all corners so she needs to project a perfect image in order to keep building her brand and business," added the commentator.

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