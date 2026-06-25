Why Prince George wants to follow Prince William’s footsteps on THIS bid decision

Prince George is set to take a major step toward his future role as king by enrolling at the prestigious Eton College this fall — a path that closely mirrors that of his father, Prince William.
Kensington Palace confirmed on June 16 that Prince George will enroll at the renowned all-boys boarding school near Windsor this fall, settling long-running rumors about where Prince William and Kate Middleton would send their firstborn son ahead of his 13th birthday on July 22.
Royal commentators had predicted a less conventional educational route, but the couple ultimately favored the school that had a lasting influence on William's upbringing.
“Eton was a much-needed haven for William,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE in this week's cover story, "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."
“They have been very careful not to pressure any of them to appear on the public stage too often,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told the outlet, adding, “It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence.”
"Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision,” Anderson shared.
A source close to the family said, “Plus, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE, “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps."
Prince George’s will have new avenues after Eton
Since its founding by King Henry VI in 1440, Eton College has built a reputation for educating generations of Britain's elite.
With yearly tuition nearing $80,000, the school counts 20 prime ministers among its alumni.
Prince Harry, 41, attended as well, although his experience differed significantly from his older brother's.
"Yes, Eton stands for tradition, but it has moved with the times and now has a more diverse student body than it had—even in William’s day,” Bedell Smith said.
Smith added, “I think their decision hinges on the school’s academic excellence and the many ways it develops its students for leadership roles."
"George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal,” he noted .
Anderson also stated, “William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George’s strengths, qualities and personality.”
Prince George’s prior school
Prior to this move, Prince George attended Lambrook School, a prep school in Berkshire, which he attended alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Princess Kate and Prince William debate on Prince George schooling
Princess Kate and Prince William were reportedly divided for years over where Prince George should continue his education.
While William favored the traditional route of Eton College, his former school, Kate is said to have preferred a co-educational environment similar to her alma mater, Marlborough College.