Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince William strongly reacts as Harry, Meghan add Diana’s grave visit in UK diary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected to visit Princess Diana's grave during their UK trip

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Prince William strongly reacts as Harry, Meghan add Diana’s grave visit in UK diary
Prince William strongly reacts as Harry, Meghan add Diana’s grave visit in UK diary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their highly anticipated UK visit next month – but one poignant decision has raised concerns behind the palace walls.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who are making their first joint trip to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, will likely to visit Princess Diana’s grave at her ancestral home, The Althorp House.

Earlier this week, insiders close to the Diana’s family told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice, “Harry still carries the loss of his mother every day.”

“The tragedy is that his children will never know her. This is about helping Archie and Lilibet feel connected to a grandmother who would have adored them,” they added.

This update from insiders came after Althorp’s official website announced that the estate will remain closed to the public on July 10 and 11 – the same dates the couple will arrive in the UK.

Meanwhile in another report in his substack blog, sources claimed that Harry and Meghan will be documenting their every moment in the UK as they will likely to bring a proper filming crew with them.

“Harry and Meghan are filming this chapter of their lives, and the reunion is a major part of the story,” an insider told Rob.

“Nobody doubts they’ll see the King. The discussion is about access and whether any of those moments will ever be made public,” they added.

Now per the sources, the idea of Harry and Meghan visiting Diana’s grave that too with a full content team to document everything has left the future King concerned.

“William just can’t believe this is actually happening. Already he was against this, fearing the pressure and toll on Charles would be too much should Harry and Meghan start leaking to the press about their meeting,” an insider told Women’s Day magazine.

“Even though William would love nothing more than to have a happy family reunion with Archie and Lili, he’s convinced this is a dangerous gamble Charles is taking and it looks like he might be right,” they added.

“The idea of them staying there with a doco crew has William on edge,” the tipster claimed.

According to the source, “He feels completely helpless watching Charles set himself up for yet more humiliation and betrayal and he’s not the only Royal worried.”

Prince Albert extends his sincerest condolences to Venezuelan people after tragic earthquakes
Prince Albert extends his sincerest condolences to Venezuelan people after tragic earthquakes
Why Prince George wants to follow Prince William’s footsteps on THIS bid decision
Why Prince George wants to follow Prince William’s footsteps on THIS bid decision
Meghan Markle’s personal motive behind UK return exposed in surprising claims
Meghan Markle’s personal motive behind UK return exposed in surprising claims
Kate Middleton receives exciting update ahead of Harry, Meghan’s UK arrival
Kate Middleton receives exciting update ahead of Harry, Meghan’s UK arrival
Princess Anne to mark major milestone with rarely-seen Royal in high-profile overseas trip
Princess Anne to mark major milestone with rarely-seen Royal in high-profile overseas trip
Will Kate and William’s kids meet Archie, Lilibet during their UK visit?
Will Kate and William’s kids meet Archie, Lilibet during their UK visit?
Prince Harry 'rejects' King Charles offer, might stay at Diana’s home amid UK visit
Prince Harry 'rejects' King Charles offer, might stay at Diana’s home amid UK visit
Queen Máxima to Princess Rajwa: Royal support steals show at FIFA 2026
Queen Máxima to Princess Rajwa: Royal support steals show at FIFA 2026
Queen Camilla blasts King Charles over Harry, Meghan stance: 'stop being naïve'
Queen Camilla blasts King Charles over Harry, Meghan stance: 'stop being naïve'
Prince William takes surprise bus ride with Robert Irwin as key Earthshot Prize event kicks off
Prince William takes surprise bus ride with Robert Irwin as key Earthshot Prize event kicks off
Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his 'reunion' with William
Kate Middleton makes huge demand to Prince Harry before his 'reunion' with William
Prince Harry sends special letter to the UK ahead of Prince William 'meeting': 'so proud'
Prince Harry sends special letter to the UK ahead of Prince William 'meeting': 'so proud'

Popular News

Prince Albert extends his sincerest condolences to Venezuelan people after tragic earthquakes

Prince Albert extends his sincerest condolences to Venezuelan people after tragic earthquakes
7 hours ago
Iran war funding fight: Trump confronts Senate GOP, spars with Cassidy

Iran war funding fight: Trump confronts Senate GOP, spars with Cassidy
11 hours ago
How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?

How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?
12 hours ago