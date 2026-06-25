Prince William strongly reacts as Harry, Meghan add Diana’s grave visit in UK diary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their highly anticipated UK visit next month – but one poignant decision has raised concerns behind the palace walls.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who are making their first joint trip to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, will likely to visit Princess Diana’s grave at her ancestral home, The Althorp House.
Earlier this week, insiders close to the Diana’s family told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice, “Harry still carries the loss of his mother every day.”
“The tragedy is that his children will never know her. This is about helping Archie and Lilibet feel connected to a grandmother who would have adored them,” they added.
This update from insiders came after Althorp’s official website announced that the estate will remain closed to the public on July 10 and 11 – the same dates the couple will arrive in the UK.
Meanwhile in another report in his substack blog, sources claimed that Harry and Meghan will be documenting their every moment in the UK as they will likely to bring a proper filming crew with them.
“Harry and Meghan are filming this chapter of their lives, and the reunion is a major part of the story,” an insider told Rob.
“Nobody doubts they’ll see the King. The discussion is about access and whether any of those moments will ever be made public,” they added.
Now per the sources, the idea of Harry and Meghan visiting Diana’s grave that too with a full content team to document everything has left the future King concerned.
“William just can’t believe this is actually happening. Already he was against this, fearing the pressure and toll on Charles would be too much should Harry and Meghan start leaking to the press about their meeting,” an insider told Women’s Day magazine.
“Even though William would love nothing more than to have a happy family reunion with Archie and Lili, he’s convinced this is a dangerous gamble Charles is taking and it looks like he might be right,” they added.
“The idea of them staying there with a doco crew has William on edge,” the tipster claimed.
According to the source, “He feels completely helpless watching Charles set himself up for yet more humiliation and betrayal and he’s not the only Royal worried.”