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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Prince William's wealth milestone leaves King Charles behind

Prince William’s wealth figure was disclosed in the newly released annual Sovereign Grant accounts

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Williams wealth milestone leaves King Charles behind
Prince William's wealth milestone leaves King Charles behind

Prince William has reportedly reached billionaire status, with his personal fortune now said to exceed that of his father, King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales fortune is estimated at $1.6 billion, with much of his wealth stemming from the Duchy of Cornwall, inherited when Charles became king in 2022.

According to The Mirror, the figure was disclosed in the newly released annual Sovereign Grant accounts.

As per the financial statements, the future King of the British throne received $28.5 million in private income for 2025–26.

Since taking on the role of Prince of Wales four years ago, the 44-year-old has reportedly contributed over $26 million in taxes.

King Charles net worth

While William's wealth has reportedly surpassed the billion-dollar milestone, Charles has yet to do so.

The 77-year-old king has an estimated personal fortune of $846 million, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

Compared with the previous year, his fortune has grown by close to $40 million, according to the ranking.

Prince William source of income

The Duchy of Cornwall, William's main source of income, is a private estate that funds the official, charitable and private activities of him, Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Williams wealth milestone leaves King Charles behind

The private estate was created by King Edward III in 1337 to ensure financial support for generations of future heirs.

Covering roughly 205 square miles, the Duchy stretches across over 20 counties throughout the UK.

Prince Willian decision to give up his £1.5 million

Prince Williams wealth milestone leaves King Charles behind

Prince William has chosen to forgo the £1.5 million in annual rental income from Dartmoor Prison, redirecting the funds to benefit the local community.'

According to recent reports, the Prince of Wales instructed the Duchy of Cornwall not to include the annual rent in his income while the future of the prison remains uncertain.

Prince William plans to sell 20 percent of the Duchy of Cornwall

According to reports last month, William is planning to sell a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall over the coming decade to invest more than $670 million in affordable housing and nature projects.


William’s goal, according to the Times, is to invest in local affordable housing and environmental projects in the five “heartlands”: Cornwall, Dartmoour, the Isles of Scilly, the Bath area and Kennington.

“There is so much good we can do,” William said in a statement. “I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritizing stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those areas, better.”

Prince William took over the estate

Prince Williams wealth milestone leaves King Charles behind

Charles was responsible for the Duchy of Cornwall for over half a century before William inherited it.

The King took charge of the estate in 1969 at age 21 before handing it over to William when he succeeded Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

After ascending the throne, Charles' personal wealth increased significantly as he inherited Queen Elizabeth II's private assets, including Balmoral Castle and the Sandringham Estate.

At the time of her death, reports stated Elizabeth was worth between an estimated $489 million to $568 million.

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