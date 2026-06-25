Kate Middleton receives exciting update ahead of Harry, Meghan’s UK arrival

Kate Middleton has received a heartfelt news linked to her donation to the Alrewas venue last year – ahead of her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
As reported by LichfieldLive on Thursday, June 25, the 80 “Catherine's Roses" (a coral-pink variety named in her honor) donated by the future Queen to the National Memorial Arboretum in November 2025 have finally bloomed.
The report further suggests that Catherine’s Roses – which were gifted to the Alrewas venue to create “a striking new living feature” are set to be installed in a sculpted wooden Polar Bear, to commemorate the service of the 49th (West Riding) Infantry Division.
In addition to Catherine’s roses, other botanical features connected to the Prince and Princess of Wales, including the Wedding Cake Tree and wisteria cultivated from the wedding flowers that adorned Westminster Abbey on their special day will also be displayed.
Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, in her official statement noted, “This beautiful donation from Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales reflects our shared values and belief in the importance of taking time to pause, reflect and remember.”
She continued, “The symbolism intrinsic to Catherine’s Roses aligns closely with our mission as the Nation’s year-round place to remember and it is so fitting that they should first come into bloom as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.”
“As the flowers come into bloom each year, they will create a living tribute that visitors can enjoy while taking time to remember loved ones, reflect on service and find comfort in nature,” added the director.
Before concluding her statement, Philippa noted, “We are grateful for The Princess’ thoughtful support and her recognition of the important role that landscapes such as ours play in supporting wellbeing.”
Inside Kate Middleton's honour by Royal Horticultural Society
This full display of the blooming roses came exactly one year after Kate was honoured for her efforts for the nature and environment by Royal Horticultural Society.
In May 2025, the society announced that it has named a rose after Kate to "celebrate the incredible healing power of nature and raise awareness of the important role that spending time outdoors plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing".
At the time, it was also reported that money raised from the sale of Catherine's Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity – which supports The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in establishing clinical training program all across the country.
This exciting update came just days after Harry's UK return with Meghan and kids was confirmed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US, will make their first-ever joint trip next month since 2022 - when they last visited London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Why Harry and Meghan returning to the UK with Archie and Lilibet?
The couple is coming to Harry's home country in the mid of July for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027.
Harry's multisporting event for the injured and - which the duke established in 2014, is set to take place in Birmingham, UK next year.
The purpose of the sporting event is to inspire recovery of the wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans using power of sports.