Inside Duchess Sophie’s busy schedule during solo Jersey visit

Duchess Sophie has embarked on a busy solo visit to the Jersey, where she took part in a series of official engagements focused on her longstanding charitable work and international advocacy.
Following her high-profile visit, Buckingham Palace offered a glimpse into the trip by sharing rare photographs and highlights.
Along with a carrousel of snaps, the palace wrote, “the Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Jersey!”
They added, “Earlier this week, Her Royal Highness spent time in Jersey, meeting those driving sustainable practices in the Island’s farming and fishing sectors, and learning more about efforts to educate young people on the origins of their food.”
Sharing the further details of her visit, the palace mentioned, ”Her Royal Highness also visited Les Écréhous, in what is believed to be the first visit from a Member of the Royal Family, met with @EyecanJersey, a charity supporting islanders living with sight impairment, and attended a reception for the @NSPCC_Official, of which The Duchess is Patron.”
Duchess of Edinburgh achieve big milestone
The Duchess of Edinburgh concluded a landmark two-day working visit to Jersey this week, during which she became the first member of the Royal Family to set foot on Les Écréhous.
Sophie, 61, stayed on the Channel Island between June 23 and 24 to learn about Jersey's dairy farming industry and its dedication to sustainable food production.
The Duchess made royal history with Tuesday's visit to the remote reef of Les Écréhous, where she learned about local conservation efforts and environmental protection initiatives.
Duchess Sophie’s boat trip
The duchess embarked on a boat trip from St Catherine's Breakwater, donning a life vest and sun cap for the excursion.
Duchess Sophie gets honour at at Government House
The Duchess of Edinburgh was joined by Vice Admiral Sir Jeremy Kyd and Dr. Karen Kyd at a NSPCC reception at Government House during her visit to Jersey, meeting guests and representatives from local charities.
Duchess Sophie visited Ecréhous
During her second day in Jersey, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to the Ecréhous marked the first known visit by a Member of The Royal Family to the reef.
She also met local farmers, producers and young people celebrating Jersey’s sustainable future.
Duchess Sophie met with members of the Army Reserve unit Royal Engineers Jersey Field Squadron
Her itinerary included a stop at Government House, a meeting with the Army Reserve's Royal Engineers Jersey Field Squadron, and a visit to EYECAN, which supports Islanders living with visual impairments.
During the visit, she met families, chatted with staff and volunteers, and participated in activities highlighting the challenges of sight loss, including navigating with a cane while wearing cataract-simulation glasses. She also shared a heartwarming moment with 18-month-old Novah Thorpe.
Who is Duchess Sophie?
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is a senior working royal and the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.
Once a public relations executive, she has become one of the monarchy's most trusted and active members.