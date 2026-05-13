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Netanyahu makes secret UAE visit amid war with Iran: Report

Another report suggested Israel’s Mossad chief David Barnea also visited the UAE

Netanyahu makes secret UAE visit amid war with Iran: Report
Netanyahu makes secret UAE visit amid war with Iran: Report

In a breakthrough development, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed his visit to UAE during the war on Iran, as per Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement, which read, “In the midst of Operation “Roar of the Lion,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

“This visit led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” the statement added.

The statement suggests the visit occurred during intense conflict when Iran started retaliatory attacks on US bases, causing regional tensions across the Middle East.

Another report suggested Israel’s Mossad chief David Barnea also visited the UAE.

These visits were seemingly part of a broader Israeli effort that also saw war ministry director General Amir Baram lead a security delegation to the UAE as part of preparations for the campaign in Iran.

As per the Wall Street Journal, citing Arab officials and other sources, said Mossad chief David Barnea went to Abu Dhabi at least twice in March and April. Barnea’s visits were reportedly intended to coordinate military operations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi against Iran.

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