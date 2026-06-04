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Knicks defeat Spurs 105-95 in NBA Finals Game opener

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points to lead the Knicks past the Spurs 105-95 in NBA Finals Game 1

Knicks defeat Spurs 105-95 in NBA Finals Game opener
Knicks defeat Spurs 105-95 in NBA Finals Game opener

The New York Knicks drew first blood in the 2026 NBA Finals defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in a gritty Game 1 showdown at the Frost Bank Center.

New York’s victory was anchored by star guard Jalen Brunson, who believed a standout performance with 30 points including 13 in the pivotal fourth quarter.

The game remained tightly contested throughout with the teams deadlocked at 76-76 heading into the finals period.

While San Antonio’s young core, led by Victor Wembanyama’s 26 points and 12 rebounds, challenged the visitors early, the Knicks found their rhythm late.


Despite an injury scare that saw him briefly head to the locker room after a collision involving Landry Shamet and Harrison Barnes, Brunson returned to seal the win.

Reflecting the high stakes of the matchup, an unexpected interruption occurred when a fan ran onto the court during the fourth quarter, momentarily shifting the momentum before security intervened.

This win marks the Knicks’ 12th consecutive postseason victory.

As the series moves forward, the Knicks now look to build on this road success with Game 2 scheduled for Friday in San Antonio.

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