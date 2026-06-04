Tom Holland defends past remark about not playing Spider-Man in his 30s

Tom Holland has backtracked from his past Spider-Man comment where he said he is not planning on playing the neighbourhood superhero in his 30s.
In a new cover story with GQ, published a day after he turned 30, the Uncharted actor discussed his experience of working with Christopher Nolan and took a look back at his career.
When asked about his 2021, where he said, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong," Tom said he's still trying to figure the reason behind his remark.
"I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet," said the Cherry actor, who has been playing Spider-Man since he was 18 years old.
He added, "It's definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37."
Tom joked that the previous statement could have been something he said at the time to try and "leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn't going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon".
The actor, who kicked off his romance with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya in 2021, shared that he'd be more than proud to continue his journey with the franchise.
"I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life," he said. "I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I'll do it for as long as they'll have me."
For the unversed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres on July 31.