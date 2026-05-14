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Cardi B, Stefon Diggs end reconciliation with explosive clash

The rapper and NFL player reunited on Mother’s Day after their split in February

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs end reconciliation with explosive clash
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs end reconciliation with explosive clash

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are seemingly back to an explosive war state, just days after their reunion on Mother’s Day.

The duo was recently caught having a tense argument in a viral video in Burtonsville, Maryland, on Wednesday, May 13.

As per Page Six, the two were caught in the camera arguing outside of a coffee shop and a gym, where the I Like It hitmaker could be seen yelling at the NFL player.

Diggs, who seemed unbothered by Cardi’s aggressive behaviour, leaned back against a car with his arms folded.

At one point, a man accompanied with the Up songstress could be seen in putting his hand on her shoulder in an attempt to calm her down.


A source told the publication that Cardi was overheard saying “that bitch is messy” at Diggs during the 10-minute argument.

It’s still unclear what the 33-year-old rapper and the 32-year-old athlete were arguing about, however, it seemed that the topic was quite serious.

Their rumoured fight comes three days after their most talked reunion at Mother’s Day event over the weekend, with sources claiming that Cardi B gave Stefon Diggs a "second shot".

The pair, who are also parents to their son born in November 2025, had been linked since late 2024 and reportedly parted ways in February 2026.

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