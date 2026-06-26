Taylor Swift's wedding dress plans revealed as her nuptials with Travis Kelce near

As anticipation builds around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans, new details have emerged about the singer's bridal wardrobe.
According to Page Six, the 36-year-old Grammy winner is expected to exchange vows with the NFL star on July 3 in New York City and showcase multiple outfit changes over the holiday wedding weekend.
A source told the outlet that several custom-made gowns have been created for Swift to choose from.
Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, founders of the New York-based fashion house Monse, are said to be among the leading contenders.
The duo stepped down as co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta earlier this year.
Taylor Swift wore Monse in past
Earlier this week, Swift made a surprise appearance at Kelce's Tight End University event in Nashville, taking the stage in a sleeveless black Monse dress with shimmering silver trim.
Last year, the Opalite singer chose a striking Oscar de la Renta creation by Kim and Garcia for Selena Gomez's wedding.
The fashion house, led by Kim and Garcia, also designed standout stage costumes for Swift's Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift dress inspiration
According to an April report by the Daily Mail, Swift's wedding gown may be modeled after the dress Elizabeth Taylor wore when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950.
The source added, "Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style.”
The insider mentioned, “So when she started thinking about her wedding dress, she looked up Elizabeth's old gowns online.”
In regards to the Cleopatra actress's wedding dress, Swift 'said she liked how it was old fashioned and came in at the waistline, plus the lace detailing.'
The source also hinted that Swift could possibly borrow Taylor's jewelry for her own wedding to Kelce.
They stated, “She loves Elizabeth's jewels so she may just wear one of her pieces, something on the smaller side for when she walks down the aisle, but she would need to ask Taylor's estate.”
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce two-part wedding plans
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning two contrasting wedding celebrations—an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, followed by a lavish, star-studded party at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
The source claimed the couple plans to exchange vows in a private ceremony with around 100 close family and friends before hosting a lavish celebration for approximately 1,000 guests.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
It was reported earlier this month that the Lover singer and NFL superstar would be throwing a big nuptial gathering at the iconic arena Madison Square Garden in NYC on Friday, July 3.
The couple will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, as they've decided to 'embrace the spectacle' of a giant wedding.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement
Swift and Travis announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post in August 2025.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the joint post.