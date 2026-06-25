Taylor Swift to disrupt NYC with unusual privacy plan for Travis Kelce wedding?

Ahead of her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has reportedly made a jaw-dropping privacy move.
In a Wednesday, June 24 report, The New York Times reported that the Cruel Summer hitmaker has made an unusual move to keep wedding details under wraps and shield her big day from public attention.
However, her extreme measure could disrupt New York City as City Hall has revealed the surprising privacy plan.
According to the report, Winick Productions – an NYC based event production company with more than 30 years of experience producing large-scale special events in the city – has filed a permit application at Street Activity Permit Office this month.
In the permit, the company requested the closure of streets surrounding Madison Square Garden and sought approval to install a public tent outside the venue for an event expected to host between 500 and 999 attendees.
Speaking to The Post, an insider familiar with the plans told that trucks are likely to use 33rd Street for loading and unloading operations.
However, it is pertinent to note that there is no confirmation that the permit was submitted for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding plans.
As per a source who spoke to Page Six, the NFL star’s teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs have reservations at Marriott Marquis in Midtown around the wedding date.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date and venue
According to the latest reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly exchange vows on July 3, 2026. However, the official wedding date is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the Blank Space singer and the Chiefs tight-end could tie the knot at one of New York City’s most iconic locations, Madison Square Garden.
However, some other reports speculate that the lovebirds may choose to hold their nuptials at Swift’s luxurious Rhode Island mansion.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pre-wedding celebrations
While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet not shared when they will get married, the couple is reportedly enjoying their pre-wedding celebrations.
Recently, the American footballer was spotted partying with his pals across California, sparking bachelor party buzz.
During the outings, Kelce enjoyed several nights out in West Hollywood and attended a Chris Lake concert, where he appeared to acknowledge his pop star fiancée when one of her remixes played.
The festivities did not stop there, as he was later spotted at a NASCAR event in San Diego alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift seemed to be spending a relaxing weekend with friends in Rhode Island, with her bestie Abigail Anderson among those spotted at her Watch Hill estate, per TMZ.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship
The 14-time Grammy winner has been romantically involved with Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023 after the NFL star reached her out during her record-breaking Eras Tour.
After dating for two years, the couple announced their engagement in August 2024 via a joint Instagram post.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they announced alongside a carousel of dreamy glimpses from their engagement.