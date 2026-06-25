Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Taylor Swift to disrupt NYC with unusual privacy plan for Travis Kelce wedding?

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce in New York City next week

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Taylor Swift to disrupt NYC with unusual privacy plan for Travis Kelce wedding?
Taylor Swift to disrupt NYC with unusual privacy plan for Travis Kelce wedding?

Ahead of her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has reportedly made a jaw-dropping privacy move.

In a Wednesday, June 24 report, The New York Times reported that the Cruel Summer hitmaker has made an unusual move to keep wedding details under wraps and shield her big day from public attention.

However, her extreme measure could disrupt New York City as City Hall has revealed the surprising privacy plan.

According to the report, Winick Productions – an NYC based event production company with more than 30 years of experience producing large-scale special events in the city – has filed a permit application at Street Activity Permit Office this month.

In the permit, the company requested the closure of streets surrounding Madison Square Garden and sought approval to install a public tent outside the venue for an event expected to host between 500 and 999 attendees.

Speaking to The Post, an insider familiar with the plans told that trucks are likely to use 33rd Street for loading and unloading operations.

However, it is pertinent to note that there is no confirmation that the permit was submitted for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding plans.

As per a source who spoke to Page Six, the NFL star’s teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs have reservations at Marriott Marquis in Midtown around the wedding date.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date and venue

According to the latest reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly exchange vows on July 3, 2026. However, the official wedding date is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the Blank Space singer and the Chiefs tight-end could tie the knot at one of New York City’s most iconic locations, Madison Square Garden.

However, some other reports speculate that the lovebirds may choose to hold their nuptials at Swift’s luxurious Rhode Island mansion.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pre-wedding celebrations

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet not shared when they will get married, the couple is reportedly enjoying their pre-wedding celebrations.

Recently, the American footballer was spotted partying with his pals across California, sparking bachelor party buzz.

During the outings, Kelce enjoyed several nights out in West Hollywood and attended a Chris Lake concert, where he appeared to acknowledge his pop star fiancée when one of her remixes played.

Travis Kelce with his friends
Travis Kelce with his friends

The festivities did not stop there, as he was later spotted at a NASCAR event in San Diego alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift seemed to be spending a relaxing weekend with friends in Rhode Island, with her bestie Abigail Anderson among those spotted at her Watch Hill estate, per TMZ.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship

The 14-time Grammy winner has been romantically involved with Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023 after the NFL star reached her out during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

After dating for two years, the couple announced their engagement in August 2024 via a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they announced alongside a carousel of dreamy glimpses from their engagement.

Zayn Malik’s comeback hit by new blow as manager exit claims surface: Details
Zayn Malik’s comeback hit by new blow as manager exit claims surface: Details
Kendall Jenner ‘shielding’ Jacob Elordi from ‘Kardashians’ as romance turns serious
Kendall Jenner ‘shielding’ Jacob Elordi from ‘Kardashians’ as romance turns serious
Nicola Peltz’s new move sparks fresh question about Beckham family rift
Nicola Peltz’s new move sparks fresh question about Beckham family rift
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi step out in matching style amid romance rumours
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi step out in matching style amid romance rumours
Taylor Swift, Lainey Wilson team up for surprise performance at Travis Kelce event
Taylor Swift, Lainey Wilson team up for surprise performance at Travis Kelce event
'Off Campus' stars Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston confirms romance after major move
'Off Campus' stars Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston confirms romance after major move
Katy Perry makes big move after Orlando Bloom shrugs off her new diss track 'Watch It Burn'
Katy Perry makes big move after Orlando Bloom shrugs off her new diss track 'Watch It Burn'
Zendaya brings 'Spider-Man 4' glam to Rome promo tour with Tom Holland: See pics
Zendaya brings 'Spider-Man 4' glam to Rome promo tour with Tom Holland: See pics
Taylor Swift makes loved-up appearance with Travis Kelce ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift makes loved-up appearance with Travis Kelce ahead of wedding
Brooklyn Beckham issues scathing response to Victoria & David Father’s Day posts
Brooklyn Beckham issues scathing response to Victoria & David Father’s Day posts
Who inherits Liam Payne’s $29M estate after his tragic death? Beneficiary announced
Who inherits Liam Payne’s $29M estate after his tragic death? Beneficiary announced
Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez set for major animated film — Here’s what we know
Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez set for major animated film — Here’s what we know

Popular News

How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?

How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?
3 hours ago
Bill Gates’ Epstein files testimony reveals extramarital affairs, blackmail details

Bill Gates’ Epstein files testimony reveals extramarital affairs, blackmail details
3 hours ago
LAUSD rolls out new screen time policy, bans screens for second grade and below

LAUSD rolls out new screen time policy, bans screens for second grade and below
6 hours ago