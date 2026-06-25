Zayn Malik’s comeback hit by new blow as manager exit claims surface: Details

Zayn Malik is facing fresh challenges in his career comeback after reports claimed he has parted ways with his manager, adding to a string of recent setbacks.
According to The Sun, sources claim the former One Direction alum has parted ways with Zenkai Management, which had overseen his career since 2022, following last year’s reported dispute with Louis Tomlinson.
The source said, “It's no secret that Zayn isn't the easiest character to work with and his team stood by him through thick and thin.”
They added, “But things reached a point where his management felt they couldn't do anything else, and they recently resigned. Now he is looking for the third manager of his solo career. It's not a good look.”
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson feud
Reports published earlier this year claimed Zayn and Louis clashed while working on a Netflix travel show in 2025.
The project would have seen them journey across America while opening up about their careers, personal experiences and memories from their days in the chart-topping band.
It was alleged that tensions escalated during filming after Zayn reportedly became difficult on set, leading to a heated disagreement.
Zayn is said to have made a comment about Louis' mum Johannah Deakin, who died aged 43 in 2016 after battling leukaemia.
After the spat, two of Louis' five sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, later unfollowed the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker on Instagram.
At that time the sources said, “Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him. Zayn punched him straight in the face, because he was wearing rings it cut Louis's head.”
One Direction reunion project halted after Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson tensions
Reports later claimed the series was abandoned after the alleged altercation, with the fallout said to have derailed the planned project.
In January it was reported that the bandmates were believed to have “fallen out” after they reunited for the brand new road trip show.
Sources familiar with the production claimed the duo planned to reflect on Liam Payne’s passing during the show.
About the One Direction road show
According to an insider, the series was being viewed as a high-profile addition to Netflix’s lineup, with strong appeal for the band’s global fanbase.
The tipster shared at that time, “Although the idea of British boyband members doing a show about travelling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside.”
They added, “And it's likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago.”
ZenKai Management and Zayn Malik partnership
In 2022, Malik joined ZenKai Management, and a year later the company helped secure his move to Island Records and Mercury Records, along with a global representation deal with UTA.
The company introduced a widely praised digital fan club model in 2025, designed to connect tickets directly with fans and reduce resale market interference.
In June 2026, ZenKai reportedly ended its association with Malik following the collapse of the Netflix project and a series of cancelled tour plans.