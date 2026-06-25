Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop two-part wedding plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly envisioning two very different celebrations for their big day.
As per Page Six, a source shared that intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, followed by a lavish, star-studded party at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
The tipster claimed the couple hopes to keep their vows private before hosting an over-the-top celebration worthy of their superstar status.
It is reported that the event will reportedly bring together around 100 close companions and relatives.
After the intimate gathering, the pair will reportedly welcome about 1,000 guests to a larger-scale celebration.
The publication claimed the upscale gathering may feature live entertainment and stage appearances.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding
It was revealed in April that the pair will walk down the aisle over the July 3 weekend.
Earlier this month, the outlet confirmed the nuptials will take place at the iconic Big Apple venue, where Swift has performed multiple sold-out shows over the years.
“Privacy was of number one importance to them both,” a source stated.
Another insider noted that “everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”
Rather than sending formal invitations, the pair reportedly reached out to guests over the phone to avoid unwanted publicity.
The reports indicated that a number of Chiefs team members have booked accommodations at the Marriott Marquis near July 3, sparking rumors of a major New York gathering connected to Kelce.
Taylor Swift surprise appearence ahead of her wedding
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Tight End University in Nashville on June 23, supporting fiancé Travis Kelce and co-founders George Kittle and Greg Olsen during the annual event.
The Lover singer capped off the evening with a performance of "Love Story" and a duet with Lainey Wilson, joking that a "very special tight end," Kittle, had requested the hit song.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pre-wedding bash
Ahead of their highly awaited wedding day, Swift and Kelce, both 36, were spotted enjoying separate gatherings with close friends.
Travis was seen around California with his rumored bachelor party.
Kelce was spotted enjoying a night on the town in West Hollywood on June 17, joined by older brother Jason Kelce, ex-Kansas City Chiefs player Ross Travis and comedian Druski.
The men gathered at The Bird Streets Club, a high-end members-only hotspot known for its dining and social scene.
On the other hand, Swift appeared to spend a girls' weekend in Rhode Island, where her longtime friend Abigail Anderson and several other friends were spotted at Swift's Watch Hill mansion.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement
Swift and Travis announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post in August 2025.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the joint post.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
Their romance blossomed after Kelce publicly disclosed in July 2023 that he had hoped to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour but was unable to do so. The singer later got in touch, and the relationship became public that October.