Kendall Jenner ‘shielding’ Jacob Elordi from ‘Kardashians’ as romance turns serious

Kendall Jenner has reached a new level in her romance with Jacob Elordi.
According to an insider who spoke to Page Six for a Wednesday, June 24 report, the 30-year-old American model – who sparked relationship buzz with the Frankenstein star earlier this year – is trying to keep the actor away from “the Kardashian machine.”
Noting that the 28-year-old actor is the first guy Kendall has been “crazy” about, the source shared that she is shielding him from the craziness that “sometimes comes from dating someone in their super-famous reality TV family.”
Speaking to the outlet, they shared that Jacob Elordi is “the first guy she has been crazy about in years,” adding, “She’s not rushing to throw him into the Kardashian machine. Very few men survive that.”
Referring to Kendall and Jacob’s last month double date at a Fanatics party with her sister Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles, the insider shared that the lovebirds are trying to keep their romance mostly low-key, noting, “That’s why you haven’t seen the four of them anywhere else.”
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi relationship
Speculation about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s romance first sparked in February 2026. The rumors intensified after the duo were photographed interacting at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March.
Dating speculation exploded when the pair were reportedly seen kissing at Justin Bieber’s Coachella after-party in April.
Last month, the supermodel and the Wuthering Heights actor enjoyed a romantic getaway in Hawaii, following which their relationship became more serious.
“Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything. They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected,” shared a source at the time.
They noted that The Kardashians star is “really happy right now and loves how easy things feel” with Jacob, adding, “Her friends and family can see how much she likes him.”
As for Jacob Elordi, the insider stated, “Jacob’s just a really good guy. He’s super respectful and easy to be around, and it’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”
What is the age gap between Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi?
Kendall Jenner (born November 3, 1995) is 19 months older than her beau Jacob Elordi (born June 26, 1997).
Jacob Elordi upcoming movie
Jacob Elordi is set to make his big screen return with an upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie The Dog Stars, scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2026.
The Dog Stars’ plot on IMDb reads, “In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife.”
Directed by Ridley Scott, the forthcoming film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Peter Hellen and stars Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce.