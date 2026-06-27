KATSEYE breaks silence after Manon Bannerman’s hiatus amid return rumors 

KATSEYE has finally talked about bandmate Manon Bannerman’s temporary musical hiatus.
After achieving some of the most notable milestones, leaving behind the Swiss singer, the global pop girl group has addressed the controversy.
Speaking with Allure magazine, the leading voice of KATSEYE, Sophia Laforteza, said that it was solely Manon’s decision to step back from her musical duties as she wanted to take a break, and the group responded by respecting her stance.
“Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her. We want to give her all the time that she needs,” she continued.
Sophia told the outlet on behalf of her girl group that, “All the space that she needs, and so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that, and the door is always open.”
KATSEYE won career milestone without Manon Bannerman:
This update came a few months after KATSEYE won the New Artist of the Year award at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)
During their acceptance speech, KATSEYE gave a special shout-out to BTS, thanking the group for inspiring them to represent their culture on a global scale.
But the five members forgot to mention Manon’s name, which sparked a widespread backlash among fans.
Manon Bannerman’s abrupt departure from KATSEYE jolt internet:
KATSEYE has been under harsh media scrutiny since the abrupt exit of Manon Bannerman from the group.
The controversy surrounding the girl group’s leading singer involves her shock departure from the global girl group for an “indefinite hiatus” due to health reasons.
Which fans and pop culture observers quickly linked to alleged racial bias, unfair treatment by HYBE x Geffen (HxG), and backstage tension.
In February of this year, the label announced Manon—the group's only Black member—was stepping away to focus on her health.
While the company cited well-being, Manon released a cryptic statement declaring she was in good health, but noted that “things unfold in ways we don’t fully control.”
Shortly after the news broke, the singer liked and subsequently unliked an Instagram post criticising the music industry for subjecting sole Black members in girl groups (such as Normani in Fifth Harmony) to racism and mistreatment.
First song without Manon Bannerman:
Apart from the accolade, KATSEYE also released a song titled Pinky Up in April of this year, which only featured the members, including Sophia, Lara, Megan, Daniela, and Yoonchae.
Despite the controversies and fans' conspiracies, the band recently hinted at a possible return of Manon Bannerman. Sophia also teased a return of the missing singer as she revealed, “The door is always open.”
The official Instagram page of the band also extended a birthday wish to Manon as they wrote, “wishing a happy birthday to Manon!! leave a birthday wish for her in the comments below.”
However, when the song Pinky Pink was released, an insider revealed that Manon had no plans to return.
As of now, neither Manon Bannerman nor her representatives has addressed the possible return of the singer.
How KATSEYE form?
For context, KATSEYE was formed in 2023 through The Debut: Dream Academy, a global reality survival competition created by HYBE (the label behind BTS) and Geffen Records.
Their journey to becoming a global group is the subject of the Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.