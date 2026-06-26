Dua Lipa drops loved-up Italian honeymoon moments with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse into her romantic Italian honeymoon with husband Callum Turner, sharing a series of sun-soaked photos from their road trip.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Levitating singer dropped the exclusive glimpses of her trip as she posed up a storm in a skimpy gold bikini.
Her joy was evident in every photo as she styled the outfit with a black bandana.
In one snap, Lipa was seen pouting the Eternity star, the couple looked to have stayed in a number of scenic accommodations throughout the trip.
Among the series of photos, Turner photographed Lipa soaking in a marble bathtub and, in another lighthearted moment, jumping onto the bed.
Lipa flaunted a series of stylish honeymoon looks, including a black sequined top and a blue lace camisole.
She also slipped into a skimpy gingham patterned bikini top with a matching shirt and denim shorts.
Following their relaxing stay on the Amalfi Coast, the pair headed to Rome, stopping by the Trevi Fountain before dining at a cozy local trattoria.
She simply captioned her post: "Roadtripping."
Why Dua Lipa, Callum Turner choose Italy as their honeymoon destination
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Lipa and Turner "have so many happy memories" in Italy, making it an easy choice for their honeymoon.
"Returning to Sicily to celebrate their wedding and create even more memories felt very special," the source said.
They added, "It made Italy a natural choice for their honeymoon."
Another source told the outlet that the honeymoon appeared to be "romantic" and "relaxing," sharing, "They spend their days enjoying the water, talking, laughing and soaking up the sunshine. They look incredibly happy, keep holding hands and are very cute."
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding
Lipa and Turner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31 before saying "I do" again during a destination wedding celebration at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily, Italy, on June 6.
Following their London wedding,a source close to Lipa told exclusively that she "couldn't be happier."
"The London ceremony was exactly what they wanted. It was intimate and meaningful, and they were surrounded by loved ones," the source said, adding that the couple had a small celebration after the ceremony.
The insider said, "They get to enjoy the best of both worlds. A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy."
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engagement
Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner in June 2025, following months of speculation.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2024, and Lipa made their relationship Instagram official later that year in July.