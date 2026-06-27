Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber stun fans with surprise announcements

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have sparked buzz with their surprise announcements.
Selena Gomez announcement
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Friday night, June 26, the Only Murders in the Building actress – who was in an on-and-off relationship with the Baby hitmaker for eight years – teased an exciting update about her high-end cosmetics brand Rare Beauty.
In the Story, Gomez shared a short clip of herself, exuding glam as she applied a brand-new lipstick of her brand while announcing, “…… something new [red heart emoji] @rarebeauty.”
The video showed her in a striking look, wearing a black ensemble, which she elevated with a sleek hairstyle and soft makeup.
In the next update, the Sunset Blvd singer posted a mesmerizing close-up of her lips, adorned with a coral pink shade of lipstick.
Justin Bieber announcements
Hours before Selena Gomez’s latest updates, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber stunned fans with two surprises on Friday, June 26.
The Sorry crooner first surprised his die-hard fans with the release of a new live album, SWAG: LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I).
Later in the day, Bieber made a surprise appearance at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York, where he announces this year’s top overall pick.
About SWAG: LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I)
On April 11, 2026, Justin Bieber headlines and performed at Coachella Weekend 1, marking his first major performance in four years.
More than two months later on June 26, the Canadian singer released a new live album, titled SWAG: LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND I), which features 22 live performances lasting over an hour, with songs from his recent albums Swag and Swag II.
The new record also includes appearances by collaborators, including The Kid Laroi, Tems, Wizkid, Dijon, and Mk.gee.
Justin Bieber attends NHL Draft 2026
On Friday, June 26, Justin Bieber, a proud fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs since his childhood, attended one of the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York.
In a delightful clip posted by the official X handle of the Maple Leafs, the Yummy crooner can be seen walking out as he greets the audience while on his way to the stage to meet the NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
For the appearance, Bieber wore a red track jacket featuring the team’s emblem, paired with a blue tee layered under the jacket and olive green baggy trousers.
As he walked onto the stage, the 32-year-old singer expressed being grateful to be part of the event, recalling that he had been “a Leafs fan since I was just a little boy.”
“Man, what an incredible night. Awe, man, the child in me is ecstatic right now,” he said.
He then officially announced 18-year-old Gavin McKenna as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber relationship
Selena Gomez were first introduced by their managers in 2009 after the Swag singer named the Emilia Perez actress as his celebrity crush.
In December 2010, they sparked relationship buzz after being spotted grabbing breakfast together at an IHOP, followed by their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011.
For eight years, the former flames stayed in an on-and-off relationship before finally parting ways in March 2018.
Selena Gomez is now married to American record producer Benny Blanco, while Justin Bieber tied the knot with model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, with whom he shares son Jack Blues Bieber.