Kylie Jenner rocked by major blow after Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez team-up

Kylie Jenner has been hit with another shocking blow.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder – who has previously been accused of discrimination, hostile work environments, severe harassment, and labor violations like unpaid wages and grueling workload by her former housekeeping staff – has been slapped with a new lawsuit filed by her ex-chef.
On Thursday, June 25, Page Six reported that the 28-year-old American media personality has been sued by her former personal chef, who alleged that Jenner’s demanding work schedule caused her to suffer a miscarriage.
As per court documents filed on Monday, June 22, in Los Angeles Superior County, the unnamed chef claimed that she regularly worked 11- to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, while employed by The Kardashians star.
The woman alleged that despite informing her supervisors that she had a high-risk pregnancy and requesting reasonable accommodations, she was still assigned physically demanding tasks.
What did Kylie Jenner’s former chef claim?
After joining Kylie Jenner’s household as her personal chef in November 2024, the chef claimed that a month later she informed her supervisors – who are also named as co-defendants in the lawsuit – that she was three months pregnant and needed workplace adjustments to “protect her health and pregnancy.”
However, despite her special requested, she was allegedly forced to life and carry heavy food items uphill and across the street without any assistance on New Year’s Eve 2024.
This led her to “became dizzy, began choking and gasping for air, and required assistance from security personnel, who intervened by providing water and aid.”
In a separate incident, the woman claimed that she was asked to cater one of Kylie Jenner’s child’s birthday celebrations in Palm Springs on February 1.
According to the filings, even though she had asked her managers for extra support to manage the demands of the event, she was not provided enough assistance.
“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event. That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload,” read the documents.
The chef alleged that the next morning she began experiencing severe blood loss and quickly rushed to a nearby hospital where she was told that “there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.”
She went on to claim that upon informing her higher-ups about her miscarriage, she was “falsely accused of leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray following the Palm Springs event.”
What is Kylie Jenner’s former chef seeking in compensation?
The woman is seeking unspecified damages, claiming she faced pregnancy discrimination, was denied proper support, was underpaid for her work, and wrongfully dismissed.
This makes the third lawsuit Jenner has been hit with from a former employee in 2026, as she has previously been sued by her ex-housekeepers Angelica Vasquez and Juana Delgado Soto for hostile work environment and other claims.
Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez team up for new project
This shocking blow to Kylie Jenner comes after her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, teamed up with American singer and actress Selena Gomez for a new project.
Earlier this week, the Dune star – who has been romantically involved with Jenner since 2023 – made an exciting announcement, sharing that he and the Sunset Blvd singer are set to lend their voices to Not Alone, a new animated alien adventure by Illumination.
In his first-ever feature-length animated film, four-time Oscar nominee Chalamet will star as Joe, “an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone.”
Joining him on the exciting venture will be Gomez, who plays Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.”
Not Alone is scheduled to release on April 16, 2027.