Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign

The Minnesota Vikings’ undrafted free agent (UDFA) class has lost one of its most intriguing names.
Linebacker Scooby Williams, a former standout at Florida and Texas A&M, did not officially sign with the team this week following an issue with his physical.
Fans first noticed something was wrong when Williams was missing from the team’s rookie minicamp roster.
On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis confirmed the news on X, stating the absence was due to an “issue w/ his physical.”
Williams had dealt with ankle injuries and previous surgery during his college career which prevented him from testing at the NFL Combine.
Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, the Vikings’ official website was updated on May 11 to reflect that “Williams did not sign with the Vikings.”
Reporter Will Ragatz noted that a medical issue likely kept him from “officially putting pen to paper.”
To fill the void, the Vikings quickly pivoted, signing linebacker Bangally Kamara to the 90-man roster.
While Williams is currently a free agent, he may seek another opportunity once he is cleared by doctors. For now, the “Scooby” era in Minnesota has ended before it could truly begin.