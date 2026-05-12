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Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon

Jack Draper adds former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray to coaching staff after Jamie Delgado split

Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon
Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon

British number two Jack Draper has brought Andy Murray into his coaching team for the grass-court season after parting company with Jamie Delgado.

According to BBC, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has not been involved on the tour since a six-month stint coaching Novak Djokovic ended last year.

Former world number one Murray will be part of Draper's team for the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, which begins on 29 June.

Draper said, "I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months. He is a world-class coach and a great man."

"In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA, with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grass-court season," he added. 


The 24-year-old has struggled with a catalogue of injuries in his career and will skip this month's French Open because of a knee tendon problem.

The 2024 US Open semi-finalist has tumbled down the rankings as a result of his prolonged absences and is set to drop outside of the top 75 after the Italian Open.

Draper plans to return for the grass-court swing after Roland Garros, but has yet to finalise his schedule.

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