Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon

British number two Jack Draper has brought Andy Murray into his coaching team for the grass-court season after parting company with Jamie Delgado.
According to BBC, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has not been involved on the tour since a six-month stint coaching Novak Djokovic ended last year.
Former world number one Murray will be part of Draper's team for the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, which begins on 29 June.
Draper said, "I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months. He is a world-class coach and a great man."
"In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA, with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grass-court season," he added.
The 24-year-old has struggled with a catalogue of injuries in his career and will skip this month's French Open because of a knee tendon problem.
The 2024 US Open semi-finalist has tumbled down the rankings as a result of his prolonged absences and is set to drop outside of the top 75 after the Italian Open.
Draper plans to return for the grass-court swing after Roland Garros, but has yet to finalise his schedule.