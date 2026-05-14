UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars

The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board has issued a massive list of medical suspensions following the carnage at UFC 328.
Last Saturday’s event in Newark left several of the world’s top fighters facing long layoffs with 11 athletes receiving indefinite suspension pending doctor clearance.
Newly crowned middleweight king Sean Strickland is among those benched. Despite reclaiming his title in a grueling split decision, the victory came at a price.
Strickland is suspended indefinitely until an orthopedist clears his left hand.
Reflecting on the damage, the champion admitted, “I definitely got banged up” highlighting the toll of his five-round war with Khamzat Chimaev.
For his part, Chimaev received a mandatory 45-day rest period with no contact for 30 days. The co-main event fighters fared even worse.
Flyweight champion Joshua Van is out indefinitely for left hand injuries while his opponent, Tatsuro Taira, faces a 90-day term and needs a clear CT scan after his late-round knockout loss.
Other notable names on the list include Jeremy Stephens, who is sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury and Jim Miller, who requires clearance on his left hand.
These medical requirements must be satisfied before any of these warriors can step back into the Octagon.