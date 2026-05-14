News
Make us preferred on Google
News

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars

Eleven fighters including Sean Strickland face indefinite medical suspension following the high-casualty UFC 328 event in Newark

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars
UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars

The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board has issued a massive list of medical suspensions following the carnage at UFC 328.

Last Saturday’s event in Newark left several of the world’s top fighters facing long layoffs with 11 athletes receiving indefinite suspension pending doctor clearance.

Newly crowned middleweight king Sean Strickland is among those benched. Despite reclaiming his title in a grueling split decision, the victory came at a price.

Strickland is suspended indefinitely until an orthopedist clears his left hand.

Reflecting on the damage, the champion admitted, “I definitely got banged up” highlighting the toll of his five-round war with Khamzat Chimaev.

Eleven fighters including Sean Strickland face indefinite medical suspension following the high-casualty UFC 328 event in Newark
Eleven fighters including Sean Strickland face indefinite medical suspension following the high-casualty UFC 328 event in Newark

For his part, Chimaev received a mandatory 45-day rest period with no contact for 30 days. The co-main event fighters fared even worse.

Flyweight champion Joshua Van is out indefinitely for left hand injuries while his opponent, Tatsuro Taira, faces a 90-day term and needs a clear CT scan after his late-round knockout loss.

Other notable names on the list include Jeremy Stephens, who is sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury and Jim Miller, who requires clearance on his left hand.

These medical requirements must be satisfied before any of these warriors can step back into the Octagon.

Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign
Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign
Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win
Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win
Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon
Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon
Dress To Impress codes for May 2026 for intriguing rewards
Dress To Impress codes for May 2026 for intriguing rewards
Holly Winterburn reacts after shock Atlanta Dream release before WNBA debut
Holly Winterburn reacts after shock Atlanta Dream release before WNBA debut
Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement
Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far
Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon
Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon
Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight
Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight
Sega cancelled 'Super Game' project: Here's why
Sega cancelled 'Super Game' project: Here's why
Roblox Paradox codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Roblox Paradox codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
LeBron James drops cryptic exit quotes as Thunder sweep Lakers
LeBron James drops cryptic exit quotes as Thunder sweep Lakers

Popular News

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars
54 minutes ago
‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development

‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development
45 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign

Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign
2 hours ago