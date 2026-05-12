Roblox Paradox codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

Paradox has officially releaseed on its way on Roblox by offering you a chance to unsheath your swords as a new Bleach-like experience. Ahead of upgrading your skills and blowing your opponents, you will start weak.
One of the effective ways to dominate and become the strongest swordsman is to grind the game, as it explains you about survival.
Paradox is a mind game as much as it is a test of strength and resolve.
Roblox Paradox codes (May 2026)
These Roblox Paradox codes offer some exciting freebies, including stat resets, clan and ability rerolls, and other boosts.
snowfixes: 45 Ability Rerolls (NEW)
accessoriesfix: 25 Weapon Skin Rerolls, 25 Clan Rerolls, and 2 Stat Rerolls (NEW)
TakeThisYouGreedyKidsThisIsTheFinalCodeYouEverGet: 100 Ability Rerolls
firstupdate: 25 Ability Rerolls, 25 Clan Rerolls, and 25 Weapon Skin Rerolls
snowbankai: 25 Ability Rerolls, 25 Clan Rerolls, and 25 Weapon Skin Rerolls
new_fixes: 30 Ability Rerolls, 10 Clan Rerolls, and 10 Weapon Skin Rerolls
rankedsoon: 30 Ability Rerolls, 10 Clan Rerolls, and 10 Weapon Skin Rerolls
TheSkySplitter: 30 Ability Rerolls, 10 Clan Rerolls, and 10 Weapon Skin Rerolls
bugfixez: 10 Ability Rerolls and 2 Wipe Essence
Roblox Paradox codes (expired)
- StalksAreBack!
- 200kmembers
- Iblamethetesters
- sorryforwrongbans
- shutdownadox
- sorryfornowarningwiththeshutdown
- sorry4bugs
- evenmorebugfixes
- anothercodeforfixes
- ExploitFixes
- paradoxisout
- storylinefix
- morebugfixes
- freerolls
- mbquincyinvincible
- release_soon1
- release_soon2
- paradoxsoon
- paradoxcomeback
- releasesoon
- 10thapril
- skillgemshere
- anotherfreeslot
- sorryforwait1
- sorryforwait2
- thesearethecodesyougetforhatingonknz
- hateonknzformorecodes
- iverunoutofthingstosay
- wedonotlikeknz
- happybirthdaybowtie
- contentupdatesoon
- newslotcode
- morererolls
- wipeessencecode
- rerollscode
- devicebugs
- onemillionvisits
- lagissues
- 10klikes!
- sorryfordevicebugs
- wipecode
- releasecode
- freestatreset
- thankyou
- morererolls
- quincycomingsoon
- itsalmosthere
- givemecodesandmylifeisyours
- latenightcode
- newslot
- lithmygoat
- clanrerollsplease
- statresetplease
- shutdowncode
- givemeabilityrerolls
- sorryformobilebugs
- sorryforbugs
How to redeem Paradox codes?
Here's how to redeem Pardox codes:
Firstly launch the Paradox experience on your Roblox app.
Tap on the Gear icon at the top left corner of your screen.
Afterwards, move to the Code tab and enter a working code.
Click the Redeem Code button to get your rewards.