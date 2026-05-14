News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win

Clark and Mitchell combine for 47 to secure Fever’s first win

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win
Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win

The Indiana Fever secured their first win of the 2026 season on Wednesday night defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 at Crypto.com Arena.

Star guard Caitlin Clark delivered a standout performance finishing with 24 points and nine assists.

She was supported by veteran Kelsey Mitchell who fueled an early lead and ended the night with 23 points.

Indiana established control early leading 48-34 at halftime. Mitchell was nearly unstoppable in the first half shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

Clark and Mitchell combine for 47 to secure Fever’s first win
Clark and Mitchell combine for 47 to secure Fever’s first win

Although the Sparks staged a late 11-3 run to cut the lead to seven points, Clark silenced the crowd with a deep three-pointer and a late assist to Mitchell to seal the victory.

Reflecting on the team’s chemistry, Clark praised her teammate’s scoring ability noting that “Kelsey is such a dynamic scorer and she makes my job so much easier when she’s aggressive like that.”

Mitchell echoed the sentiment highlighting the team’s growth by stating, “We really wanted to focus on our defensive energy tonight and I think it allowed our offense to find a great rhythm.”

The Fever (1-1) now return home to host Washington this Friday.

Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon
Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon
Dress To Impress codes for May 2026 for intriguing rewards
Dress To Impress codes for May 2026 for intriguing rewards
Holly Winterburn reacts after shock Atlanta Dream release before WNBA debut
Holly Winterburn reacts after shock Atlanta Dream release before WNBA debut
Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement
Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far
Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon
Andy Murray lands new coaching role with Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon
Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight
Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight
Sega cancelled 'Super Game' project: Here's why
Sega cancelled 'Super Game' project: Here's why
Roblox Paradox codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Roblox Paradox codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
LeBron James drops cryptic exit quotes as Thunder sweep Lakers
LeBron James drops cryptic exit quotes as Thunder sweep Lakers
Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowl for two teams, dies at 83
Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowl for two teams, dies at 83
Forza Horizon 6 cracked and leaked online following massive steam security error
Forza Horizon 6 cracked and leaked online following massive steam security error

Popular News

Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’

Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’
2 hours ago
Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win
17 minutes ago
Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate

Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate
57 minutes ago