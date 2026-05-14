Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever past Sparks 87-78 for first win

The Indiana Fever secured their first win of the 2026 season on Wednesday night defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 at Crypto.com Arena.
Star guard Caitlin Clark delivered a standout performance finishing with 24 points and nine assists.
She was supported by veteran Kelsey Mitchell who fueled an early lead and ended the night with 23 points.
Indiana established control early leading 48-34 at halftime. Mitchell was nearly unstoppable in the first half shooting 7-of-9 from the field.
Although the Sparks staged a late 11-3 run to cut the lead to seven points, Clark silenced the crowd with a deep three-pointer and a late assist to Mitchell to seal the victory.
Reflecting on the team’s chemistry, Clark praised her teammate’s scoring ability noting that “Kelsey is such a dynamic scorer and she makes my job so much easier when she’s aggressive like that.”
Mitchell echoed the sentiment highlighting the team’s growth by stating, “We really wanted to focus on our defensive energy tonight and I think it allowed our offense to find a great rhythm.”
The Fever (1-1) now return home to host Washington this Friday.