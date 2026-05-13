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Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far

Brandon Clarke’s death left the NBA community devastated

Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29: What we know so far

The basketball community is in mourning following the sudden death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, who passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at the age of 29.

The news was confirmed Tuesday by both the team and his agency, Priority Sports.

Clarke was found in a residence in Los Angeles after paramedics responded to a medical emergency call.

While an official cause of death is pending an autopsy, authorities are reportedly investigating a possible drug overdose.

Clarke, a former first-round pick out of Gonzaga, was a staple of the Grizzlies’ roster since 2019.


Despite a career hampered by recent injuries including a calf strain that limited him to just two games this season, he remained a beloved figure in Memphis.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver noted that Clarke was a “beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.”

In an emotional tribute, the Grizzlies stated, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

His agency added that he was “the gentlest soul” and expressed deep devastation for his family.

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