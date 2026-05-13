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Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon

Double-winner Peter Simpson remembered as Arsenal announce death aged 81

Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon
Peter Simpson dies at 81: Emotional tributes pour in for Arsenal icon

Former Arsenal ace Peter Simpson has died aged 81 years old.

According to Express, Simpson was a key member of the Gunners' 1970/71 double-winning squad, and during his time at the club made close to 500 appearances.

An Arsenal statement read, "Everyone at Arsenal is sad to learn that Peter Simpson has died, aged 81. Peter was a major part of the 1970-71 Double-winning squad, making 478 appearances during his time at the club. All of us are thinking of his loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Peter."

One of Simpson's most defining moments in an Arsenal shirt came at White Hart Lane, where he made a late block to deny Tottenham from scoring, while ensuring a 1-0 win that saw the Gunners clinch the title.

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